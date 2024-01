SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A battle of second ranked teams went the way of the Jefferson girls who tallied a 52-47 win over Tea Area.

The Cavaliers led 16-12 after the first quarter. They even built up a 24-17 lead in the second.

However, Tea Area responded with nine straight points to grab the lead.

That battle would continue into the fourth quarter, leading to Jefferson’s narrow win.