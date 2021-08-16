Jefferson girls earn draw against Tea Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Jefferson girls soccer team sought its first ever win Monday afternoon as they hosted perennial Class ‘A’ power Tea Area.

The Titans controlled much of the first half, but Cavalier Keeper Onna Behm was strong in net, coming up with several stops on balls into the box.

But Tea Area would finally break through on a corner as Emily Morales’ header put the titans up 1-0.

It didn’t take long for Jefferson to answer, less than 40 seconds later, Isabela Azumatan got behind the Titans defense, she then found Macie Gaede in the box, who one-timed it past the keeper to even the game at 1.

And that’s all the scoring there would be as Jefferson and Tea Area played to a 1-1 draw.