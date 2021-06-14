Jefferson Football preparing for inaugural season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson high school will open it’s doors for the very first time this coming August and will begin its inaugural football season along with it.

Former West Central Head Coach Vince Benedetto will be the Cavaliers first head football coach. He’ll have the unique challenge of building a program full of players that have come from three rival high schools. But while that will be a challenge, it also presents some unique opportunities.

“Every kid on our roster has a chance to play and they might not of had that chance at their old school and I think they’re excited about that. The other thing is we have really good administration. We brought a lot of really good teachers over and we have a beautiful campus to use and to help kids learn and obviously open up athletic opportunities as well,” Benedetto said.

“It’s really different, it is really different. But all the guys, we’re getting together, we’re getting closer as we go because we’ve all been playing together, well not playing together but playing against each other ever since we we’re little. So, we’ve all kind of been talking to each other. But yeah, it’s taking off pretty good,” Kolb said.