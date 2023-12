SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson girls basketball team earned a 58-29 win over Lincoln on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Cavaliers jumped out to an 8-2 lead and held a 25-18 advantage at halftime. In the second half, the Cavs outscored the Patriots by 22 points.

The win comes one day after Jefferson was limited to 16 points in a loss to O’Gorman.