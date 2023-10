SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson and Dell Rapids were among the several teams to walk away with volleyball wins on Tuesday evening.

Jefferson continued their win streak, following a dominant 3-0 win over Watertown. The Cavs have now won eight straight games.

In class ‘A’, #2 Dell Rapids won a ranked battle over #3 Madison. The Quarriers had to comeback in set two, but they did to grab a 2-0 lead. They’d eventually win 3-1.