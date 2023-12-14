SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson boys basketball team eared a 57-47 win over Brandon Valley at home Thursday night.

The Cavaliers raced out to a 14-4 lead out of the gate. The Lynx stormed back and scored 18 of the next 23 points to take the lead. BV led 30-25 at half.

The Cavs outscored the the visitors 18-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Braylon Bear paced Jefferson with 16 point and knocked down four of his seven 3-point attempts. Dawson Sechser was also in double figures with 10 points.

Josh Otthoff led Brandon Valley with 12 points. Landon Dulaney tallied 10 points. They each pulled down six boards.