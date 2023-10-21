SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson Cavaliers earned the top spot at the 2023 State Cheer competition Saturday.
The Cavs finished with 288 points, six ahead of O’Gorman. Harrisburg, Brookings and Rapid City Stevens rounded out the top five.
Grand Champion Cheer
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|SF JEFFERSON
|288
|2
|O’GORMAN
|282
|3
|HARRISBURG
|279.5
|4
|BROOKINGS
|271.5
|5
|RC STEVENS
|260
|6
|WATERTOWN
|250
|7
|SF ROOSEVELT
|243.5
|8
|SF WASHINGTON
|226
|9
|RC CENTRAL
|224.5
|10
|BRANDON VALLEY
|223.5
|11
|YANKTON
|221.5
|12
|MITCHELL
|219.5
|13
|SF LINCOLN
|212.5
|14
|PIERRE T.F. RIGGS
|207.5
|15
|STURGIS BROWN
|199.5
|16
|HURON
|196
|17
|ABERDEEN CENTRAL
|183.5
|18
|DOUGLAS
|183