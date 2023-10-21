SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson Cavaliers earned the top spot at the 2023 State Cheer competition Saturday.

The Cavs finished with 288 points, six ahead of O’Gorman. Harrisburg, Brookings and Rapid City Stevens rounded out the top five.

Grand Champion Cheer

PlaceTeamScore
1SF JEFFERSON288
2O’GORMAN282
3HARRISBURG279.5
4BROOKINGS271.5
5RC STEVENS260
6WATERTOWN250
7SF ROOSEVELT243.5
8SF WASHINGTON226
9RC CENTRAL224.5
10BRANDON VALLEY223.5
11YANKTON221.5
12MITCHELL219.5
13SF LINCOLN212.5
14PIERRE T.F. RIGGS207.5
15STURGIS BROWN199.5
16HURON196
17ABERDEEN CENTRAL183.5
18DOUGLAS183