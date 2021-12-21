Jefferson boys outlast Lincoln, Cavalier girls rally past Tea Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the Sioux Falls Jefferson boys and girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday night.

The Cavalier boys traveled across town to face Sioux Falls Lincoln. This game was tight from the tip. Jefferson led by 2 at the end of the first quarter, and took a 35-32 advantage into the second half. The Cavaliers would hold off Lincoln down the stretch for the 63-61 victory.

Kaden Year paced the Cavaliers with 23 points, while Taylen Ashley added 13. For the Patriots, Elliot Whitney led the way with 17 points.

On the girls side, Tea Area would take a 24-21 lead heading into halftime, but the Cavaliers would outscore the Titans 18-11 in the 3rd, and then 12-8 in the 4th for the 51-43 victory.

Jefferson was led by Cierra Watkins, who tallied 18 points. Taliyah Hayes added 15 while Jaidyn Dunn collected 11 rebounds and added 5 points in the win.

Tea Area’s Katie Vasecka led all scorers with 19 points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds for the double-double. Mara Grant chipped in 8 points while Grace Stansbury and Brynn Schupner each tallied 5.