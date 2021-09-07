Jefferson boys, Lincoln girls pick up wins on the soccer pitch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Jefferson boys entered Tuesday with a perfect 5-0 record, and were ranked Number 1 in the Class AA Soccer Coaches’ Poll.

The Cavaliers faced crosstown rival Lincoln at Howard Wood in the first game of a doubleheader between the two schools.

Jefferson would tally the game’s first goal early in the first half as Byron Ochoa Ochoa capitalized on a corner kick. Cavaliers would pick up the 3-0 victory over Lincoln.

Following the boys game, it was the Patriots and Cavalier girls crossing paths.

Lincoln was on the attack early and often, as Mali Van Meeteren was finally able to get one by the Jefferson keeper. Patriots led 1-0 at halftime, and added 2 more in the 2nd half en route to the 3-0 victory.