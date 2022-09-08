SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a matchup of crosstown rivals, it was Sioux Falls Jefferson picking up the 2-1 victory over O’Gorman in boys soccer Thursday night.

Both keepers were strong early as O’Gorman’s Carter Hanson came up with several big saves early to keep the Cavaliers off the board, while Carter Locy was solid as well.

O’Gorman struck first when Nickolas North got past the Cavalier defense and then snuck the shot between Locy and the near post for the goal to put the Knights up 1-0.

Jefferson would answer later in the opening half, Byron Ochoa Ochoa sprung Mason Koch free and he beat Hanson with a shot to the far post to even the match at 1.

Jefferson would add another in the second half as they picked up the 2-0 victory.