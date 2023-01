SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One top-ranked team fell Tuesday, while another improved on their undefeated record in Sioux Falls.

The top-ranked, Jefferson boys basketball team improved to 7-0, following a 12 point win over Yankton, 60-48.

On the girls side, the number one ranked team suffered a narrow one point loss.

A last second, game winning shot lifted #5 Harrisburg past #1 Washington, 40-39.