BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO) – The Bridgewater Emery-Ethan Seahawk football team is off to a 3-0 start. This kind of success is something they’ve grown accustomed to under the guidance of veteran head coach Jeff Van Leur.

“Well when I first got into it I got married that same year, I told my wife I wanted to do it for 30 years,” Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Head Coach Jeff Van Leur said.

If you were to tell the story of the South Dakota high school football, you couldn’t do so without mentioning Jeff Van Leur.

“30 years came and gone, it seemed like it went real fast. It was one of those things that I was still having fun, liked what I was doing, liked the kids, so I stayed with it,” Van Leur continued.

After playing defensive end at Sioux Falls College, known today as USF, Van Leur would graduate in 1980 and immediately took over at Emery/Ethan. 43 years later, with 13 title appearances and seven championships to his name, he’s established one of the best programs throughout the state. But his coaching journey began with a humble beginning, going 0-19 in his first two years.

“Well you know, it was hard. I came out here as a young buck thinking I was going to set the world on fire as a coach and then you get this but the kids were great though, that was the number one thing. The kids I coached those years were great kids and kind of started this whole program, we keep telling them that. The biggest kid we had was 165, so we were a small team and we got beat, but they took some beatings to get us where we’re at today and we appreciate those kids a lot,” Van Leur stated.

After four decades, Van Leur has now coached two generations of several different families.

“I see a lot of the things he does with not only my boys, but with his kids and it brings back a lot of memories as what he used to do with me and my teammates. He’ll get in your face if you do something wrong or whatever, but if you make a good play, he’ll be the first one to praise you,” one of Van Leur’s former players Steve Arend said.

“It’s intimidating sometimes, he’ll throw the clip board and throw his hat sometimes. But, that’s just all part of it. We’re definitely held to high expectations out of him,” Seahawk Senior wide receiver / corner back Sutton Arend remarked.

“This football program brings a lot of pride to all the communities; Bridgewater, Emery and Ethan, and again, it starts with Coach Van Leur,” Steve Arend stated.

B.E.E. will travel to Parker for a matchup against the Pheasant’s on Friday. Kickoff time is set for 7 PM.