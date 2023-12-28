SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jaren Hall will get a shot against the Green Bay Packers in primetime.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday afternoon rookie quarterback Jaren Hall would be the starter for Sunday night’s NFC North game against Green Bay.

Hall, drafted in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft from BYU, first saw the field against the Packers after Kirk Cousins was injured. Cousins suffered a season-ending torn achilles and the Vikings have started three different quarterbacks since.

Hall started the following week against the Atlanta Falcons before getting injured and replaced by Josh Dobbs.

The past two weeks, the Vikings have started backup quarterback Nick Mullens after he replaced Dobbs in the Vikings’ 3-0 win over the Raiders.

The Vikings and Packers are each 7-8 and looking to clinch a possible NFC playoff spot in the final two weeks of the season.