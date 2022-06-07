BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘AA’ Girls State Golf Tournament concluded on Tuesday with Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa winning the Individual State Championship, and the Tigers taking home the Team Title as well.

Jansa started the day five-strokes back of Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink, but fired an even par 72 in the final round, to win the Individual Championship by three strokes.

The Team Championship was tight after round 1, with six teams all within 9 strokes of the lead, but Harrisburg combined for a 326 in Tuesday’s Final Round, as they beat first round leader Mitchell by 3 strokes at +88 overall for the Championship.

For full results, head to the tournament page here.

Final Team Standings

Final Individual Standings