FRISCO, TX (KELO) — SDSU is playing in their third National Championship over the past four seasons. Their offense has been key in their success and some of that credit can be given to a pair of familiar names.

Jadon and Jaxon Janke are big contributors for the SDSU football team. The twin wide outs lead the Jacks in receiving yards with more than 1,600 yards.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I don’t want to forget all the other teammates on offense. We have a bunch of great players. We’re just fortunate to get the play calls that we do and get the targets that we do. It’s only fair that we go into our last game being tied in career touchdowns,” SDSU senior wide receiver Jadon Janke said.

Jadon has made up for some lost time following an injury he had during the non-conference part of the schedule. Since his return in October, he has become the Jacks top receiver, tallying nearly 900 yards and nine touchdowns.

“And that just made me realize that I can’t take anything for granted. I can’t have any regrets when the season is finally done. So I worked my butt off doing rehab every single day. During practice, when I finally got back to it, I took every rep like it can be my last. And I think that’s what pushed me to be the best player I could be,” Jadon said.

The Jankes have caught touchdown passes in the same game, eight times over their storied careers. The powerhouse twins are known for standing out, while making big plays.

“They’re really dynamic playmakers for us. I think if we can get the ball to them in space, they’re hard to take down. They’re over 6’2 and they’re 210 pounds. They’re more built like a college linebacker than probably a wide receiver. Phenomenal workers, they got a great focus, and they can come out and deliver in big moments,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

But it all boils down to the leader of the pack, coach Rogers, who Jadon says does not mess around.

“But Jimmy Rodgers is the last guy you want to do that in front of because he’ll send you on your way out pretty quick. So I think that’s exactly what we needed,” Jadon said.

The Jankes are two of 18 seniors in this years class.