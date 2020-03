LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- In the last three seasons, Lennox girls basketball has seen it all. They've come up a game short of reaching state, as well as a runner-up finish in 2017 and a third place finish last year. This season, the Orioles entered the playoffs as the second ranked team with a 19-1 record.

Lennox reached the state tournament after a pair of playoff wins. The Orioles defeated their two opponents by an average of 33 points.