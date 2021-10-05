Jake Olson claims AA boys golf individual state title, O’Gorman outlasts Lincoln in playoff for team championship

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ Boys State Golf Tournament continued on Tuesday at Broadland Golf Course in Huron. Watertown sophomore Jake Olson entered the final round with a four-stroke lead for the individual state championship, while defending state champion Lincoln sat atop the team leaderboard with a seven-stroke lead over O’Gorman.

Olson would play steady throughout his final 18 holes, carding an even par 72 to win the individual state championship by three-strokes over Lincoln’s Luke Honner as Olson finished at -2 for the tournament.

The team championship would come down to a dramatic finish. Lincoln and O’Gorman were tied at +28 after 36 holes, so a playoff would be needed to determine the winner. On the second playoff hole, O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney clinched the state title with a birdie.

Final Team Standings
1. O’Gorman +28
2. Lincoln +28
3. Watertown +43
4. Harrisburg +49
5. Brandon Valley +58
6. Yankton +65
6. Pierre +65
8. Mitchell +69
9. Roosevelt +72
10. Spearfish +94
11. Rapid City Stevens +100
12. Aberdeen Central +134
13. Rapid City Central +149
14. Brookings +150

