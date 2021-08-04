Jake Browning taking advantage of expanded role at Vikings Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — The Vikings continued training camp without the services of three of its quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins as all three remain in COVID-19 Protocols, which has led to Jake Browning getting the majority of reps in practice, and most with the first string offense.

Browning has spent the past two seasons on the Vikings practice squad after going undrafted out of college, and now he’s getting the chance to showcase what he can offer the team.

“I think I learned he’s a good leader, he’s a good competitor. I’ve seen him take charge out here in several, really all the practices. You know he’s, instead of sitting in the back and buying his time, he’s taking charge and control and understanding what’s going on. I think the guys follow him pretty well,” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said.

Zimmer says he expects Cousins to return from the COVID-19 list tomorrow.