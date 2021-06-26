Jackson Nationals Finale moved to Sunday

JACKSON, MN — We’ll have to wait one more day to crown a champion of the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

A downpour of heavy rain has forced the postponement of Saturday’s originally scheduled finale for the $50,000-to-win Crown Jewel race.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return to Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex tomorrow, Sunday, June 27, to conclude the event. Hot Laps are slated for 5pm CT with the gates opening at 3pm CT.

Four Drydene Qualifiers, a King of the Hill, Last Chance Showdown, and the 35-lap main event are left on the docket.

All tickets and pit passes previously purchased will still be accepted for Sunday’s rain date.

Fans unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.