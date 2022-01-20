Jacks use late rally to surge past Tommies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) – South Dakota State used a late rally and a career night from Alex Arians to overcome a halftime deficit and beat St. Thomas 92-77 at Schoenecker Arena Thursday night.

In a game defined by physicality and back-and-forth action, SDSU (16-4, 7-0 Summit League) took advantage of a struggling opponent defense midway through the second half to surge ahead of the Tommies and remain unbeaten in conference play.

Five Jackrabbits finished in double figures, led by a career-high 20 points from Arians who shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

Baylor Scheierman and Zeke Mayo each finished with 15 points while Scheierman dished out eight assists and pulled down 11 defensive boards for his ninth double-double of the season.

Douglas Wilson followed right behind with 14 points and Matt Mims scored 10.

SDSU shot 63.8 percent from the field and 55 percent from beyond the arc, which featured five Jackrabbits scoring two or more 3-pointers. The team also shot 91.3 percent from the free throw line, going 21-of-23 from the stripe, and had 20 points off the bench on 9-of-10 shooting.

It was a slow start to first half for each team, as neither side hit double digits til nearly six minutes into the game. The Tommies (8-9, 2-3) and Jackrabbits traded buckets, but soon St. Thomas took a seven point lead at the 10:33 mark.

The Jackrabbits cut the lead to one with 1:49 remaining in the period, but the Tommies scored four points to end the first half and took a 40-35 lead into the break.

Second half action continued with the lead changes up until the final five minutes of the competition. UST tied up the contest at 72 with 5:52 remaining in the half, but over those final minutes, SDSU went on a 20-5 run to finally take the game into true possession.

UST made only one of their final eight shot attempts while SDSU made 7-of-8, helping the Jacks achieve the comeback victory. SDSU now moves to 7-0 in conference play for the first time in school history.

Game Notes:

Scheierman finished with a double-double for the third straight game and 22 nd time in his career

time in his career Arians scored a career high 20 points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds

Wilson is now 30 th on the all-time scoring list at SDSU with 1,128 career points as a Jackrabbit

on the all-time scoring list at SDSU with 1,128 career points as a Jackrabbit SDSU scored 50+ points in a half for the first time since Dec. 3, 2021, against University of Minnesota-Morris

SDSU shot above 60 percent from the field for just the second time this season

SDSU now leads the matchup series 10-7. The most recent meeting was Dec. 8, 1973, when the Jacks recorded an 81-76 win in Brookings

Up Next: SDSU continues its road trip to Macomb, Illinois in a matchup against Western Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 22. Tip is scheduled for 2pm at Western Hall.