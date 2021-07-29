Jacks to play in Gulf Coast Showcase

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team will compete in the 2021 Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. Hertz Arena will play host to eight women’s teams over Thanksgiving weekend.

The tournament will tip Friday, Nov. 26 as the Jackrabbits take on UMass in the first matchup at 10 a.m. CT. The tournament field is rounded out by UCLA, Kent State, Iowa State, Charlotte, Penn State and St. Johns.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, South Dakota State will face either UCLA or Kent State. The two winners from Friday’s games will play at 4 p.m. CT Saturday, while the two losers will play at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Sunday will feature the championship (6:30 p.m. CT), third-place (4 p.m. CT), fifth-place and seventh-place (10 a.m. CT) games.

The women’s tournament has built a reputation as a premier women’s in-season event in college basketball. Past champions include UConn (2014 Gulf Coast Showcase champion), Stanford (2015), Baylor (2016), Notre Dame (2017), Texas (2018) and Gonzaga (2019).

The Gulf Coast Showcase will support the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. The hospital is the only children’s hospital between Tampa and Miami and provides vital health care for the region’s sick and injured children and their families.

Fan travel information, including preferred hotel rates at the official tournament resorts, and ticket information can be found at the official event websites – GulfCoastShowcase.com