Jacks sweep Cross Country Championships

MACOMB, Ill. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State cross country program swept Friday’s 2020 Summit League Cross Country Championships at Spring Lake Park. Both the men and women won with scores of 22, while Leah Hansen was named individual champion on the women’s side and earned a trip to Stillwater, Okla. for the NCAA National Championships on March 15.

Hansen’s winning 6K mark of 21:45.60 comes as a jump from her previous PR of 22:11.80 from last year’s conference meet. Behind the sophomore, the Jacks would sweep the next three spots when Ellie Friesen finished second with a mark of 21:55.69, Anna Donnay finished third with a 21:58.00 clocking and Cailee Peterson ran her best 6K to date, finishing fourth with a mark of 22:14.10.

Jessica Christoffer ran a 22:51.50 for 12th place, Janean Hanka finished 16th with a PR of 23:07.23, Bridget Henne tallied a PR of 23:23.30 for 17th place and Malorie Schmoll rounded out Jackrabbit finishers with a personal-best 24:03.80 and 23rd place finish.

The win comes as South Dakota State’s first on the women’s side since 2008 when the Jacks won in Shreveport, La.

In the men’s 8K rance, reigning conference champion Joseph Minor-Williams turned in a runner-up performance with a 25:01.49 clocking. Thomas Breuckman ran a 25:03.69 for third, Ben Olson ran a 25:05.28 for fourth, Gabe Peters took sixth with a 25:21.21 and Max Selbach finished seventh with a 25:24.08 to round out Jacks finishers in the top 10. Carter Knaus turned in an 11th place finish with a personal-best 25:45.31 and Mason McDonald finished 12th in a time of 25.52.02. Right behind McDonald, Alex Auch ran a 25:56.20 for 13th and Michael Schwinghamer capped the Jackrabbit harriers with a 26:37.65 clocking good enough for 20th place.

The win ties South Dakota State with Southern Utah (1995-2001) for most consecutive league titles and comes as the program’s ninth overall.

For the first time since the 2004 Summit League Cross Country Championships, the Jackrabbits swept the league titles as Southern Utah was the last program to capture a true sweep of the league titles. Moreover, it was the first time since 2007 that a men’s and women’s program swept a league title as the Southern Utah men won the league crown, while the Thunderbirds shared the league title with Fort Wayne.

The Summit League Honors

Women’s All-League Teams:

First Team

Leah Hansen – South Dakota State

Ellie Friesen – South Dakota State

Anna Donnay – South Dakota State

Cailee Peterson – South Dakota State

Ellyssa Peterson – North Dakota

Erica Eades – North Dakota

Jen Dufner – North Dakota State

Second Team

Kaleesa Houston – North Dakota State

McKenzie Burian – North Dakota

Melina Kuerschner – North Dakota State

Cornelia Wohlfahrt – North Dakota

Jessica Christoffer – South Dakota State

Mikayla Weiss – North Dakota

Allie Wahlund – North Dakota State

Championship MVP

Leah Hansen – South Dakota State

Newcomer of the Championship

Cornelia Wohlfahrt – North Dakota

Men’s All-League Teams:

First Team

Patrick Kipkemboi – North Dakota

Joseph Minor-Williams – South Dakota State

Tom Breuckman – South Dakota State

Ben Olson – South Dakota State

Alex Bartholomay – North Dakota State

Gabe Peters – South Dakota State

Max Selbach – South Dakota State

Second Team

Jakob Hanna – North Dakota State

Zach Johnson – North Dakota State

Luke Labatte – North Dakota

Carter Knaus – South Dakota State

Mason McDonald – South Dakota State

Alexander Auch – South Dakota State

Nick Oak – North Dakota

Championship MVP

Patrick Kipkemboi – North Dakota

Newcomer of the Championship

Nick Oak – North Dakota

Final Standings

Women Men

1st place – South Dakota State (22) 1st place – South Dakota State (22)

2nd place – North Dakota State (44) 2nd place – North Dakota State (51)

3rd place – North Dakota State (54) 3rd place – North Dakota (61)

4th place – Western Illinois (114) 4th place – Western Illinois (109)