Jacks seeded seventh in FCS playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (SDSU) – South Dakota State is seeded seventh and will host a second-round matchup in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. The 24-team field was announced Sunday morning by the NCAA.

The Jackrabbits, 8-4 overall, will be making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth overall. SDSU is among the top eight seeds for the fourth year in a row.

SDSU will face the winner between the Nov. 30 first-round matchup between San Diego and host Northern Iowa. The Jackrabbits’ first game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff Dec. 7 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Tickets for the Dec. 7 game are on sale now through the Jackrabbit Ticket Office. Orders will be accepted over the phone by calling (605) 688-5422, or online at JackrabbitTickets.com. The Jackrabbit Ticket Office will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.