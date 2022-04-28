BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State softball notched a number of program records Tuesday in a pair of wins over St. Thomas at the Jackrabbit Softball Complex. The Jacks beat St. Thomas 10-1 in game one, then 10-0 in game two, both in just five innings.

The Jackrabbits homered nine times across the doubleheader and SDSU’s five homers in game two matches the program’s single-game record. Cheyanne Masterson led the way with three home runs overall, followed by two for Brooke Dumont and one each from Rozelyn Carrillo, Cylie Halvorson, Lindsey Culver and Jocelyn Carrillo.

Rozelyn Carrillo extended her hit streak to 20 games, which is also a program best. The sophomore matched the previous record of 19 games in the opening contest, then moved into sole possession of first place with another knock in game two. Her hit streak dates back to the Jacks’ March 16 win over CSUN. Carrillo went 4-for-5 Thursday with two RBIs, four runs and one homer.

Tori Kniesche set a new career high and matched the Jacks’ program record with 13 strikeouts against the Tommies in game two. She tossed the fourth five-inning no-hitter of her career and second of the season. She is the only Jackrabbit to have three or more career no-hitters.

Coach Krista Wood picked up the 500th win of her head coaching career. Wood is 500-315 between her head coaching stops at Wayne State, where she went 270-154, and SDSU, where she is currently 230-161. In her eighth season at State, Wood is the winningest head coach in program history.

Game 1 – W, 10-1 (5 innings)

The Jackrabbits wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the opening game, capitalizing on a leadoff triple by Peyton Daugherty followed by a Rozelyn Carrillo single to send the leadoff batter home. Carrillo plated the winning run later in the inning on an RBI single from Masterson.

SDSU added at least one run in each of the next four innings. Jocelyn Carrillo hit a two-run walk-off homer to wrap up the run-rule win.

Grace Glanzer notched seven strikeouts and allowed only two hits and one walk in five innings of work. She is 17-4 on the season.

Game 2 – W, 10-0 (5 innings)

A trio of solo homers in the fourth inning of game two helped power the Jacks to another run-rule victory. Rozelyn Carrillo, Halvorson and Masterson each notched a solo shot and Lindsey Culver put up the final run on an RBI double by Emma Osmundson.

Halvorson went 3-for-3 and Rozelyn Carrillo went 2-for-2 to lead the Jacks in game two. Kniesche pitched all five innings and improves to 14-5 overall.

NOTES