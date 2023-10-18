BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU remains undefeated following a dominating win over Northern Iowa 41-6 on Hobo Day.

The team is back on the road paying a visit to Southern Illinois, a team that forces more than two turnovers per game.

As the Jacks head into this week’s game, they’ll need to push for the same defensive performance they had last week.

“We’ve got to continue to do what we did on Saturday on defense as far as taking the football away. To have five in one half that’s hard to respond from, especially when you’ve created two on your own and then the other team matches it. There’s a little bit of a mental part of that takes a toll on you,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

SDSU hits the road to play Southern Illinois. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.