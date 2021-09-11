Jacks go 2-0 on Final Day of Blue and Gold Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-SDSU-Jackrabbits-volleyball-2_1529375945755.jpg

TOLEDO, OHIO (SDSU) – South Dakota State (6-2) went 2-0 on the final day of the Blue and Gold Tournament. The Jacks downed Youngstown State in a five-set thriller, 3-2, to open the day before sweeping Valparaiso to close out the weekend.

In the first match of the day, four Jacks finished with double figure kills, including double-doubles from Crystal Burk and Chloe Stitt. Setter Carly Wedel posted a career-high 63 assists in the five-set affair.

Burk once again paced the Jacks with 18 kills on .368 hitting in the final match of the day against Valparaiso while Wedel added a double-double with 34 assists and 12 digs.

SDSU 3, YSU 2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12)
SDSU stepped out to a 3-1 lead aided by an ace from Jadyn Makovika but a 5-0 Youngstown State run prompted the Jacks’ first timeout at 6-3. A kill from Chloe Stitt eventually pulled the Jacks back even at 8-8 and the two sides exchanged points to a 15-15 tie. The set remained close but another mini run by Youngstown State placed the Jacks in a late 22-20 hole. Crystal Burk led the way with five kills on .308 hitting, but SDSU dropped set one, 25-23.

Youngstown State again forced an early South Dakota State timeout after starting the second set on a 4-0 run. The Penguins extended their lead to 6-0 before a kill from Annalee Ventiling-Brown got the Jacks on the board. Back-to-back kills from Chloe Stitt gave the Jacks their first lead of the set at 9-8 before leading by four at 13-9. Youngstown State battled back to a 17-17 tie, but an ace from Burk gave the Jacks a late 24-19 lead. SDSU tied the match at one set piece with a 25-20 set two victory.

The two sides were evenly matched early in the third set forcing ties at 4-4, 6-6 and 8-8 before a 3-0 run gave Youngstown State a 13-9 lead. A well-timed Jackrabbit run gave SDSU a two-point lead and forced a Penguins timeout at 16-14. Stitt’s 10th kill of the match broke a 19-19 tie and sparked a 5-0 run that led to a 25-21 set three victory.

Ties were common once again in the fourth set, but it was Youngstown State that stepped in front by three at 13-10. The Penguins led by three at the media timeout before extending their lead to four at 17-13. The Jacks pulled within two several times and within one at 21-20 but couldn’t get over the hump as Youngstown State forced a fifth and deciding set, 25-22.

SDSU was the first squad to five points, forcing a Penguins timeout at 5-2. Youngstown State responded out of the timeout to take the lead with a 4-0 run, however. A kill from Hailee Blau brought the Jackrabbits level at 8-8 and another kill from Blau gave SDSU the lead at 12-11. The two sided were even at 12-12, but the Jacks closed on a 3-0 to win the match.

SDSU 3, Valparaiso 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-23)
South Dakota State was the aggressor early as Ventling-Brown gave the Jacks a three-point lead at 6-3. A service ace from Ella Thompson extended SDSU’s lead to 9-3. The Jacks led by as many as 10 after a kill from Burk made the score 23-13. SDSU didn’t take its foot off the gas as the Jacks secured a 25-14 victory in set one.

The Jacks started fast again in set two, jumping out to a 7-3 advantage after a block from Thompson and Wedel. Another block for SDSU, this one a solo block from Ventling-Brown, made the score 16-8 in favor of the Jackrabbits. Valparaiso wouldn’t go away, however, as the climbed back to within four at 22-18. SDSU stymied the threat en route to a 25-18 victory in set two.

It was Valparaiso that started fast in the third set, jumping out to an 8-5 lead. The Jacks came storming back with a 5-0 run, highlighted by a Stitt ace, to take the lead at 12-10. An ace from Jadyn Makovicka gave SDSU a late three-point lead at 17-14 to prompt a Valparaiso timeout. Valparaiso pulled back within one at 20-19 and led by one at 23-22, but SDSU closed on a 3-0 run to clinch the sweep, 25-23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 