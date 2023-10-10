SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State was picked to hoist the Summit League Women’s Basketball regular season trophy while North Dakota’s Kacie Borowicz was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season, League officials released Tuesday. The voting panel included the League’s nine head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.



The Jackrabbits, who finished the 2022-23 League season with an 18-0 record, going unbeaten for the second time in three years, sat atop the poll after totaling 577 points and receiving 27 of the 36 first-place votes. North Dakota State held the second spot in the preseason rankings after the Bison garnered five first-place votes and 526 total points.



The South Dakota Coyotes, who are under the guidance of second-year head coach Kayla Karius, rounded out the top three in the poll with 485 total points and two first-place votes.



Borowicz averaged a team-best 19.4 ppg, 4.8 apg and 1.7 spg while pulling down 4.0 rpg for the Fighting Hawks last season. Her points per game and assists per game ranked second in the League. Borowicz reached double figures in the scoring column in 17 of the 18 League games last season, including putting together three 30-plus point performances.



Joining Borowicz on the Preseason All-Summit League first team were Oral Roberts’ Hannah Cooper, North Dakota State’s Elle Evans and Heaven Hamling, South Dakota’s Grace Larkins and South Dakota State’s Paige Meyer.



The Preseason All-Summit League second team saw USD’s Carley Duffney, Denver’s Makayla Minett and Emma Smith, SDSU’s Tori Nelson and ORU’s Ruthie Udoumoh.



Points for the preseason poll were compiled on a 9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, while all-league teams were compiled on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. The top six vote-getters earned first-team honors and the next five were selected to the second team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes or team.



2023-24 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota



2023-24 Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Gr., G (19.4 ppg/4.0 rpg/4.8 apg/82.4 FT%)*

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (20.4 ppg/4.6 rpg/3.9 apg/2.5 spg)

Elle Evans, North Dakota State, So., G (13.8 ppg/4.7 rpg/83.7 FT%)

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State, Sr., G (17.2 ppg/ 5.1 rpg/ 3.9 apg)

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, Jr., G (18.3 ppg/8.7 rpg/4.9 apg/2.1 spg)

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State, Jr., G (9.6 ppg/3.2 apg/2.4 rpg/54.5 FG%)



2023-24 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Carley Duffney, South Dakota, So., F (12.2 ppg/4.2 rpg/88.5 FT%)

Makayla Minett, Denver, Gr., F (8.1 ppg/8.8 rpg/2.9 bpg)

Tori Nelson, South Dakota State, Sr., F (7.8 ppg/3.1 rpg/2.2 apg)

Emma Smith, Denver, So., G (13.4 ppg/4.8 rpg/2.9 apg/80.7 FT%)

Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (11.8 ppg/7.5 rpg/2.5 apg/2.0 spg)



stats from 2022-23 Summit League games



*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team



2023-24 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2022-23 Record (SL) 1. South Dakota State 577 (27) 29-6 (18-0) 2. North Dakota State 526 (5) 18-12 (12-6) 3. South Dakota 485 (2) 14-16 (10-8) 4. North Dakota 434 19-13 (11-7) 5. Oral Roberts 357 (1) 12-19 (8-10) 6. Omaha 263 15-17 (8-10) 7. Denver 233 (1) 12-18 (8-10) 8. St. Thomas 203 13-17 (7-11) 9. Kansas City 174 9-23 (3-15)



