VERMILLION, S.D. (SDSU) -– No. 6 South Dakota State volleyball fell 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-15) to No. 3 Denver Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Summit League Volleyball Tournament.



Sylvie Zgonc led the offense with a double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs while Sydni Schetnan hit .429 in the match for six kills with three block assists. Katie Van Egdom tallied five kills and Zgonc and Joslyn Richardson contributed one ace apiece.



Rylee Martin led with 14 assists and three block assists as Raegen Reilly dished out 11 assists and 10 digs. Masa Scheierman also contributed with nine digs and two assists.



SDSU totaled 31 kills and 46 digs compared to Denver’s 42 kills and 50 digs.



Denver was led by Cassie Davis’s 13 kills, Gianna Bartalo’s 18 digs and Briley Decker’s 28 assists.



The first two sets were tight contests throughout, featuring back-and-forth action with several gritty rallies by both squads and SDSU leads. But scoring runs from Denver in the middle of each set would push the Pioneers ahead until the end.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits end their season 9-20 with a 7-9 conference record.