Jacks earn second seed in league championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State will host next week’s Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare as the No. 2 seed. The Jackrabbits finished the league season 6-1-1 and face No. 3 seed Oral Roberts Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the tournament semifinals from Fishback Soccer Park.

Denver is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 seed North Dakota at 3 p.m. Thursday. The winners of Thursday’s matches will play in Saturday’s championship game at noon, with the tournament champion claiming the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU went 14-4-1 overall this season and set the program’s longest shutout and wins streak (12). The Jackrabbits are 6-5-4 all-time in Summit League Championship play and have claimed the tournament title four times.

