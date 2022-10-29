BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State Jackrabbits entered Saturday’s contest against Indiana State as the number one team in the FCS and they played like it.

After jumping out to a 21-0 lead behind two Isaiah Davis touchdowns, the Jackrabbits would walk into the half time locker room with a 35-7 advantage.

Mark Gronowski was terrific completing 22 of his 28 passes for 223 yards and 3 scores. Jadon Janke hauled in an 11 yard touchdown, Mike Morgan caught a 2 yard TD pass while Tucker Kraft scored for the second straight week on a 21 yard touchdown reception.

The defense was their usual self holding the Sycamores to 260 total yards of offense and a dismal 3-15 on 3rd down conversions.

SDSU will take on Northern Iowa next Saturday in Cedar Falls.