Jacks, Coyotes Earn Player of the Week Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This week's Missouri Valley Football Conference players of the week include QB Easton Stick of North Dakota State; LB Katrell Moss of Indiana State; P Brady Schutt of South Dakota; and RB Pierre Strong Jr. of South Dakota State.

Offensive Player of the Week

QB Easton Stick, North Dakota State

6-2, 221, Sr., Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep HS)

Stick tied an NDSU single-game record with five touchdown passes, all in the first half of North Dakota State’s 48-7 win at Missouri State. Stick completed his first 11 attempts and went 15 of 24 passing for 238 yards. The Bison scored on their first four possessions and led 34-0 by halftime. Stick finished the game with 9,978 career total offense yards, breaking Brock Jensen’s NDSU record of 9,838 set in 2013.

Defensive Player of the Week

LB Katrell Moss, Indiana State

5-11, 225, Sr., Indianapolis, Ind. (Warren Central HS)

Moss recorded a game high 13 tackles (seven solo) during the Sycamores win against No. 22 Illinois State Saturday, marking the fifth time this season that he has recorded double-digit stops. The redshirt senior also recorded his first sack of the season for five yards in the third quarter while finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss in the game. Making the most of his Senior Day, Moss became the 17th player in program history to surpass the 300-career tackle mark.

Special Teams Player of the Week

P Brady Schutt, South Dakota

6-1, 205, So., Orange City, Iowa (MOC/FV HS)

Schutt averaged 48.8 yards on six punts and netted 45.6 yards while pinning two punts inside the 20 Saturday in a 17-12 win against Western Illinois. He set a new career-high with a 60-yard boot that bounced out of bounds at the 1-yard line and got off a 42-yard punt in the final seconds that was covered at the 15.

Newcomer of the Week

RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

5-11, 195, Fr., Little Rock, Ark. (McClellan H.S.)

Strong topped the century mark in rushing for the second game in a row, setting career highs with 188 yards (on 14 carries) and three touchdowns in the Jackrabbits' 57-39 victory at Southern Illinois on Nov. 10. Strong gave SDSU the lead for good at 24-17 with a 72-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter, and added scoring runs of 43 and 24 yards in the second half. He now leads the team in rushing for the season with 524 yards and is averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

OTHERS NOMINATED

Offense

QB Austin Simmons, South Dakota -- Simmons passed for 220 yards and a touchdown in the Coyotes’ 17-12 win against Western Illinois Saturday inside the DakotaDome. It is the third-most passing yards permitted by the Leathernecks this season. Simmons threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Vander Esch to give USD a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Excluding sacks, Simmons gained 70 yards rushing on 12 carries.

RB Titus McCoy, Indiana State -- McCoy continued his tear in the backfield for the Sycamores as Indiana State took down #22 Illinois State Saturday as the team claimed its fourth-straight MVFC victory. McCoy, a Greenwood, Indiana native, surpassed his career high for the second consecutive week after rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the win. McCoy found the end zone twice in the second quarter and finished with a 5.1 yards per carry average on 26 touches.

TB Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State -- McCaster had his sixth 100-yard rushing performance rushing for 136 on 35 carries and three touchdowns in the Penguins' 31-10 win over UNI. Against the Panthers in his final home game, he had touchdown runs of five, 29 and one-yard. His one-yard run in the third quarter came on a direct snap from center in his first-ever "Wildcat" snap. He had three catches for 21 yards in the contest as well.

WR Spencer Schnell, Illinois State -- Recorded his third 100-plus yard receiving performance of the season finishing with 155 yards and two touchdowns for the Redbirds in the loss to the Sycamores. Schnell’s two-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter cut the Indiana State lead to four points at the time and his 15-yard grab with 27 seconds left in the game made it 28-23 but it was not enough. With his 155 yards, Schnell upped his career total to 2,005 yards to become just the ninth receiver in school history to eclipse the 2,000 yard mark. His two touchdowns also increased his career total to 14, tying him for eighth on the career list with a couple of current NFL Redbirds in James O’Shaughnessy and Cameron Meredith.

Defense

LB Jabril Cox, North Dakota State -- Cox made a game- and season-high nine tackles in North Dakota State’s 48-7 win at Missouri State. He assisted on two sacks for losses of 10 and 15 yards as NDSU totaled four sacks and nine tackles for loss. Cox led a Bison defense that allowed just 3.6 yards per play and had five three-and-outs in seven first-half MSU possessions. He has a team-high 66 tackles and league-high four interceptions this season.

DL Pete Swenson, Western Illinois -- Swenson leads the nation in tackles for loss and sacks after recording three at South Dakota State Saturday. The TFLs combined for a team-high 18 yards lost. Swenson finished the game with five total tackles and a pass breakup.

S Luther Kirk, Illinois State -- Kirk tied for the team lead with nine tackles and recorded the team’s lone turnover of the day with his fourth interception of the year. Kirk made a diving, acrobatic play to pick off quarterback Ryan Boyle to tie for the MVFC lead with his fourth interception in 2018. Six of Kirk’s nine stops were solo efforts on the day and he upped his season total to 55, which ranks second on the team.

LB Armand Dellovade, Youngstown State -- Dellovade spearheaded an impressive defensive effort in the Penguins' 31-10 win over UNI. Dellovade had nine total tackles in the contest vs. the Panthers and a pass breakup. He has 91 tackles this season entering next week's season finale.

CB Michael Fredrick, South Dakota -- Fredrick recorded a career-high eight tackles, all solos, and came away with his first collegiate interception in the Coyotes’ 17-12 win against Western Illinois Saturday inside the DakotaDome. Fredrick also had a 14-yard tackle-for-loss as part of a unit that kept Western Illinois out of the end zone and held the Leathernecks to a season-low 272 yards of offense. WIU ran 22 times for 21 yards.

Special Teams

P Mark Schuler, Youngstown State -- Schuler continued his solid play of late averaging 39 yards per punt on a windy and cold day at Stambaugh Stadium against UNI. He had three punts that pinned UNI inside its 10-yard line. He had a 52-yard punt go out of bounds at the one-yard line, a 36-yarder downed at the UNI two-yard line and another punt that was fair caught at Panthers' 10.

K Cam Pedersen, North Dakota State -- Pedersen went 6 of 6 on PAT kick attempts, breaking the conference record for career PATs made and the NDSU career record for points by kick. Pedersen has converted 71 straight PAT attempts and made 231 in his career, topping the mark of 229 set by Craig Coffin of Southern Illinois in 2006. His 360 career points are most among all active FCS players and broke the NDSU kicking record of 359 set by Adam Keller in 2014.

Newcomer

LB Jackson Hankey, North Dakota State -- Hankey made three tackles including one sack and recovered a fumbled kickoff in North Dakota State’s 48-7 win at Missouri State. Hankey recovered a wind-shortened kickoff that landed at the MSU 25 and set up a four-play touchdown drive giving NDSU a 27-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter. He played a majority of the fourth quarter on defense and forced an intentional grounding penalty and 14-yard loss on third-and-5 to end a 10-play drive.

QB Montgomery VanGorder, Youngstown State -- VanGorder completed 13-of-22 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in the Penguins' 31-10 win over UNI. He also had 15 yards rushing on four carries. In the first quarter, he connected with Darius Shackleford for a 62-yard touchdown toss and the Penguin never trailed in the game. It was YSU's second-biggest margin of victory in the series and most since 1979.

DB Denzel Bonner, Indiana State -- Indiana State’s defensive unit forced No. 22 Illinois State to three turnovers during Saturday’s victory. Bonner was responsible for two of the three turnovers -- each of which were capitalized on with scoring drives from the Sycamores. The junior forced a fumble in the first quarter that led to a rushing score before recording an interception in the second quarter and returning it 29 yards to setup another score that put the Sycamores on top for good. Bonner finished the game with seven tackles (four solo) as well as a pass breakup to go along with his forced fumble and interception.

Courtesy: Missouri Valley Football Conference