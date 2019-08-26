Jacks close perfect weekend with 2-0 victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The Jackrabbit soccer team finished off a perfect weekend with a 2-0 victory over Idaho State Sunday, thanks to a pair of goals from Leah Manuleleua.

Manuleleua led the offensive attack as her two scores came on a team-high six shots, while Marisa Schulz notched a pair of assists and Maya Hansen added another. In total, 16 Jackrabbit shots were taken by eight different players, with Abigail Kastens striking a trio of on-target attempts.

Maggie Smither recorded her second-straight shutout, stopping three attempts on goal while pushing her career saves total to 209.

South Dakota State nearly broke through midway through the opening frame, as a cross found Manuleleua in the middle of the box, but her shot sailed just over the crossbar.

Scoreless at the break, the Jackrabbits took control in the 51st when Schulz’s corner kick found the head of Manuleleua (after an initial touch from Hansen). Nine minutes later, the scene was repeated as Schulz connected once again with Manuleleua off a corner kick, putting the Jacks ahead, 2-0.

Idaho State looked to answer over the final third of game action but the SDSU defense held firm, turning a number of Bengal threats into counter attacks on the other end, as the Jacks fired 12 shots in the final half of action.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 2-0 all-time against Idaho State.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 for the first time since 2006.

Leah Manueleleua now has 14 goals, putting her three away from joining SDSU’s top 10 goal scorers. Her 0.97 goals per game mark is sixth-highest at State.

Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road next weekend, traveling to Creighton on Thursday (7 p.m.) before a Sunday, Sept. 1 matchup at Kansas State.