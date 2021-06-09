Jackrabbits win Showdown Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State University reclaimed the South Dakota Showdown Series trophy, posting a 13-10 victory over the University of South Dakota during the recently completed 2020-21 athletics seasons. The trophy was awarded by presenting partners South Dakota Corn and Midco Sports Network during a press conference Wednesday at the South Dakota Corn office.

Implemented during the 2012-13 athletics season, the Showdown Series tracks head-to-head matchups and conference championship results, with each accumulating points toward the overall series championship. The Series also recognizes outstanding academic achievement by student-athletes, with each school earning the maximum three points for combined student-athletes’ grade-point averages finishing above 3.0.

“Despite the rocky year we had in the sports arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota Corn was excited to embrace a new look and feel of the Showdown Series and the potential to reach fans of both the Jacks and the Yotes in a different way,” said Lisa Richardson, Executive Director at South Dakota Corn. “South Dakota Corn continued to tell Ag’s great story while watching some of our beloved sports take to the fields, courts, tracks and pools when possible. We still had the amazing foundation of the two biggest universities in South Dakota and their loyal fans that were ready to watch these teams go head-to-head. This year may have looked and felt different, but our voice remained strong!”

“This is a unique opportunity to recognize student-athlete success in the classroom and in their sport,” said Midco Sports Network General Manager Craig DeWit. “Midco Sports Network is proud to be a small part of it. With such a rich rivalry history, the Showdown Series matchups always add extra excitement to our broadcasts.”

SDSU held the upper hand in seven sports, including sweeping the two-game Summit League women’s basketball series held in early February. The Jackrabbits also claimed head-to-head competitions in women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, softball, women’s golf and both men’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

In normal years, the Showdown Series features competition across 16 men’s and women’s sports, but due to COVID-related schedule changes and cancellations in football and men’s and women’s cross country, only 13 sports were scored during the 2020-21 campaign.

With its latest victory, SDSU has won the South Dakota Showdown Series in five of nine years.

2020-21 SHOWDOWN SERIES POINTS BREAKDOWN

South Dakota State (13)

Men’s Basketball – 1

Women’s Basketball – 2

Men’s Golf – .5

Women’s Golf – 1

Women’s Soccer – 1.5

Softball – 1

Women’s Swimming and Diving – 1

Men’s Indoor Track and Field – 1

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field – 1

Academics – 3

South Dakota (10)

Men’s Basketball – 1

Men’s Golf – .5

Women’s Soccer – .5

Men’s Swimming and Diving – 1

Women’s Indoor Track and Field – 1

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field – 1

Volleyball – 2

Academics – 3

SOUTH DAKOTA SHOWDOWN SERIES WINNERS

2012-13 South Dakota State (14-13)

2013-14 South Dakota State (18-9)

2014-15 South Dakota (14-13)

2015-16 South Dakota State (16-11)

2016-17 South Dakota (14-13)

2017-18 South Dakota (14-13)

2018-19 South Dakota State (14.5-11.5)

2019-20 South Dakota (14.5-6.5)

2020-21 South Dakota State (13-10)

Fans can visit www.sdcornshowdown.com, www.gojacks.com or www.goyotes.com to track progress and see point totals throughout the year.

Jackrabbit Sports Properties and Coyote Sports Properties, the multimedia rights holders for SDSU and USD athletics, respectively, spearheaded the initiative between the athletic departments and South Dakota Corn. Both JSP and CSP are properties of Learfield IMG College.

About SD Corn: South Dakota Corn serves as a powerful educational and legislative voice for corn farmers in the state and houses the South Dakota Corn Growers Association (SDCGA) and the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council (SDCUC). This active commodity group collaborates to promote corn by influencing public policy, educating consumers, developing new corn markets, increasing corn usage and improving grower profitability. Details at sdcorn.org.