KANSAS CITY, Mo. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State women’s soccer team recorded its second highest shot total of the season and played a majority of the second half a player up, but was unable to capitalize as the Jackrabbits completed a 0-0 draw against Kansas City at Durwood Soccer Stadium on Sunday.



The SDSU defense was stellar through the opening half of play as the two sides remained scoreless after 45 minutes. The Jacks took a 7-1 shot advantage into the break along with a 6-0 edge in corner kicks.



South Dakota State gained an advantage on the pitch when Kansas City’s Kayda Kamolz was given a red card in the 53rd minute. The Roos were forced to participate with a player down on the pitch the final 37 minutes of regulation.



The Jackrabbits kept possession for a majority of the second half and had their opportunities to score throughout. SDSU ended the match with a 22-2 margin in the shot column, however just five shots were on goal which were all saved by Kansas City goalkeeper Riley Moore. The Jacks also completed the contest with 15 corner kicks while the Roos didn’t finish with one corner chance.



SDSU received 90-minute appearances from Hayley Lindaman and Laney Murdzek . Avery Murdzek finished the matchup with a team-high six shots while Kaycee Manding had a team-best two shots on goal.



Notes

South Dakota State heads into its final regular season match with an 11-3-2 overall record behind its second consecutive draw. The Jackrabbits’ 4-1-2 mark in Summit League play has them at 14 points in the conference standings which is currently good for second place.

Kansas City finished its regular season with a 3-6-8 overall record and 2-3-3 record in conference play. The Roos qualified for The Summit League Tournament as the sixth seed thanks to Sunday’s result.

The Jackrabbits meet Omaha on Tuesday in Brookings with hosting duties for The Summit League Tournament on the line. Omaha, which earned a victory over St. Thomas on Sunday, sits at 12 points on the conference table with its 3-1-3 mark. An SDSU win or draw on Tuesday gives the Jackrabbits the No. 2 seed and host responsibilities for the first two rounds of The Summit League Tournament. An Omaha win on Tuesday jumps the Mavericks over the Jackrabbits for the No. 2 seed, while SDSU would be the No. 3 seed.

South Dakota State still has the ability to claim Summit League co-regular season champion honors on Tuesday. Denver, with its tie at North Dakota Sunday, finished with 17 points in the league standings. A win for the Jacks on Tuesday would give SDSU a claim to co-championship accolades. However, because of SDSU’s head-to-head loss at Denver during the regular season, the Pioneers are set as the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Summit League Tournament which begins at two sites on Friday, Oct. 27.

Up Next

South Dakota State and Omaha meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. at Fishback Soccer Park in Brookings. The match was rescheduled from its previous date of Oct. 12 which was postponed due to weather and poor field conditions.