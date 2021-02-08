Jackrabbits swept by North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s volleyball team fell to North Dakota State in straight sets (16-25, 23-25, 22-25) Tuesday afternoon in Fargo, N.D.

The Jackrabbits fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Summit League action, while North Dakota State improved 4-2, 2-2 Summit as it completed the series sweep over SDSU.

Crystal Burk recorded nine kills, 12 digs and a block, while Akeela Jefferson followed closely behind with eight kills and 12 digs. Hailee Blau posted seven kills and Carly Wedel dished 25 assists. Defensively, Tatum Pickar led with 17 digs, while Tori Thompson tied a career-best three blocks.

The Jacks took a 5-4 lead in the first set with a kill by Jefferson. The teams alternated points until the scored sat tied at 8-8. A pair of NDSU errors gave the Jackrabbits a 10-8 edge, but Bison outscored SDSU 17-6 the rest of the way to win the first set.

North Dakota State held a 15-10 lead midway through the second when a Thompson block, Burk ace and an NDSU attack error put the Jackrabbits within two. The Bison went on a 7-4 run to maintain the lead at 21-16. A 6-1 run capped off by back-to-back kills from Burk, tied the score at 23-all. NDSU scored the final two points to capture a 25-23 second set victory.

The Bison led throughout the final set as they held a 17-15 advantage. A 6-2 Jackrabbit run, including service aces by Jefferson and Andrews along will kills from Wedel and Blau, gave State a 21-19 lead. North Dakota State closed the set on a 6-1 run of their own to complete the sweep with a 25-22 third set victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 20-81 all time against North Dakota State

Tori Thompson tied a career-best three blocks

All five matches this season haven’t gone more than three sets

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home to host Denver Sunday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 15. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. inside Frost Arena.