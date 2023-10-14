DENVER (SDSU) — The South Dakota State volleyball team fell in three sets to Denver Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Gymnasium. Set scores went 25-22, 25-22, 25-21.

SDSU falls to 4-15 on the season and 2-5 in the Summit League while Denver improves to 7-9 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

The Jackrabbit offense struggled to get in rhythm and hit .130 in the contest with only 33 kills and 18 attack errors.

Sylvie Zgonc notched 11 kills for the Jackrabbits to go with eight digs. Elyse Winter added six kills and Katie Van Egdom and Akeela Jefferson chipped in five apiece. Rylee Martin dished 25 assists.

Denver tallied 48 kills as a team at a .214 clip, led by 15 kills from Cassie Davis.

The Pioneers had a slight edge in blocks, 9-7. Martin posted six blocks (three solo, three assisted), followed by two from Winter and Sydni Schetnan .

Stella Winterfeld had 12 digs, Martin contributed nine and Raegen Reilly joined Zgonc with eight.

Set one: SDSU had a 13-11 lead before a five-point run pushed Denver ahead, 16-13. The Jacks worked their way back to within one at 19-18 but could not regain the lead.

Set two: The Jackrabbits got out to a quick start in the second set and led 16-5 after a 5-0 run. SDSU led 18-8, then Denver scored nine of the next 10 points to come within two. The next two points went to the Jackrabbits, then Denver won with an 8-1 run.

Set three: Denver went up 12-7 in the final set. SDSU responded with four straight points to come within one. The teams traded points from there until Denver, leading 22-21, put down the final three points of the match.

NOTES

SDSU is 3-23 all-time against Denver.

UP NEXT

The Jacks play at South Dakota Tuesday night for the first contest of the Interstate Series.