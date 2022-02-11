BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State got a key victory from Clay Carlson in the front half of the dual, then swept the final five bouts to defeat Northern Colorado, 29-9, in Big 12 Conference wrestling action Friday night at Frost Arena.

The 25th-ranked Jackrabbits ended a two-match losing skid in improving to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12. UNC dropped to 5-5 overall and 1-4 against conference opponents.

In a rematch of the 141-pound championship at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December, the eighth-ranked Carlson squared off against Andrew Alirez, who entered the dual ranked fifth. Alirez led 5-2 early in the second period and was on the verge of increasing his lead when Carlson swung the momentum in his favor by fending off a shot and turning it into a takedown of his own. Like their first meeting this season, Carlson held the upper hand in the third period, tying the match with an escape early in the frame and then taking the lead for good with his second takedown of the match, followed by insurance points for stalling and riding time.

Northern Colorado won closely contested matches at 149 and 157 pounds to take a 9-6 lead into the intermission, but the Bears’ lead would be short-lived. Tanner Cook opened the second half of the dual with a first-period pin of Nick Knutson at 165 pounds and No. 11 Cade DeVos added a bonus-point victory with a 17-6 major decision over Damen Pape in the 174-pound matchup.

After Cade King won by decision at 184 pounds, the Jackrabbits tacked on two more bonus-point wins to close out the dual. Tenth-ranked Tanner Sloan posted a 15-6 major decision over Alan Clothier at 197 pounds and SDSU heavyweight A.J. Nevills closed out the dual with a first-period fall over Robert Winters.

The two squads split the first two bouts of the night as UNC’s Jace Koelzer won by decision over Tanner Jordan and SDSU’s Gabriel Tagg recorded a 15-2 major decision over Dyson Kunz.



UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the weekend by hosting Little Rock at 1 p.m. Sunday (note time change).

NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 25-12, and has won six dual matchups in a row

The Jackrabbits swept the back half of the dual for the fifth time this season

Sloan won his 10 th consecutive match and improved to 9-1 in duals this season

consecutive match and improved to 9-1 in duals this season Cook notched his 14 th win by fall of the season, including his 11 th against a Division I opponent to move into a tie for the NCAA lead

win by fall of the season, including his 11 against a Division I opponent to move into a tie for the NCAA lead Carlson improved to 25-3 on the season and holds the top RPI in the 141-pound weight class this season

Attendance was 1,138