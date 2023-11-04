BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The location of the Dakota Marker trophy will stay the same for the fourth straight time, as SDSU earned a 33-16 win over rival NDSU on Saturday.

The contest was witnessed by 19,431 fans, a new Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium record, breaking the previous record from the 2019 Dakota Marker meeting.

Saturday’s victory was the second straight rivalry win for SDSU, where they found themselves trailing early.

NDSU opened the drive with a 12 play, 75 yard drive that took more than seven minutes and resulted in a Cam Miller to Zach Mathis touchdown. The point after was blocked.

SDSU would answer with a long drive of their own. Isaiah Davis scored a one yard rushing touchdown, capping a near seven minute drive. The point after was good, lifting SDSU to a 7-6 lead.

The two teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter.

SDSU would force the first punt of the game and three plays later, Mark Gronowski connected with Jadon Janke for a 46 yard touchdown.

The Jacks took a 17-9 lead.

State took a 20-9 lead into halftime and then added on in the third quarter. A six play drive to start the second half ended with a seven yard touchdown pass to Jadon Janke.

It was now 27-9.

NDSU would find themselves down 30-9, having surrendered 23 straight points before finally answering. That came on a fourth and goal conversion from Miller to Mathis for the touchdown.

The Bison would get a stop, giving them more than three minutes to potentially close the 14 point gap even more.

However, the third play of the NDSU drive would be the dagger as Brian Williams deflected Miller’s pass leading to a diving interception by Jason Freeman.

That would set up the fourth field goal of the game by Hunter Dustman, setting a new single game best for field goals in a game.

SDSU is now 9-0 on the season, while NDSU suffered their third conference loss of the season.

The Jackrabbits have now won five straight meetings with the Bison.

State will play at Youngstown State next Saturday.