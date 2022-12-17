BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is headed to the FCS National Championship, following a dominating 39-18 win over Montana State.

The Jackrabbits will now play NDSU in a rematch of the Dakota Marker rivalry. That game is set for Sunday, January 8 in Frisco, Texas.

SDSU scored a touchdown on each of their first five drives in the game. That gave them a 36-9 lead.

A big key in the contest was the dominating defense from the Jackrabbits. SDSU limited the top rushing offense in the FCS to less than 100 yards.

The Jacks reached the National Championship game in the spring of 2021 but lost to Sam Houston in the final seconds of the game.

