Jackrabbits remain in hunt with shutout win

OMAHA, Neb. (SDSU) – South Dakota State pitchers Drew Beazley and Brett Mogen combined on a three-hit shutout and the Jackrabbit offense received production up and down its lineup in defeating Omaha, 7-0, Friday morning at Tal Anderson Field to stay alive in the Summit League Baseball Championship.

The Jackrabbits, 15-31 overall, will play the loser of the afternoon game between North Dakota State and Oral Roberts in another elimination game at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the title series on Saturday.

SDSU began to put the pressure on the host Mavericks with a two-run second inning. After back-to-back walks to Derek Hackman and Landon Badger to start the inning, both runners moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Max to set the table for Avery Mellman, who delivered a two-run single to left-center.

The Jackrabbit lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth inning, when Landon Badger led off with a single against Maverick starter Joey Machado, and came around to score on an infield single by Jordan Sagedahl.

Beazley worked the first five innings for SDSU, striking out five, walking three and surrendering three hits. Omaha loaded the bases in the second inning on a single and pair of walks, but Beazley worked out of the jam thanks to a pair of strikeouts and shortstop Luke Ira leaping to snare a liner headed to left field for the final out of the frame.

The Jackrabbits tacked on three more runs with a two-out rally in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Five consecutive batters reached after two were out; Sagedahl scored on a bases-loaded walk to Ira for the first run and Ryan McDonald added a two-run single to center that plated Reece Anderson and Jess Bellows.

Anderson, who was 3-for-4 to lead SDSU’s 12-hit effort, accounted for the final run with an RBI single in the ninth.

Brett Mogen retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, issuing only a leadoff walk in the ninth, to earn the save with four shutout innings. The senior right-hander struck out three.

McDonald, Badger and Sagedahl all finished with two hits.

