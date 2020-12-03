Jackrabbits make a statement with road win over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (SDSU) – South Dakota State defeated a Power Five conference program for the fifth time in six seasons, as the Jackrabbit men’s basketball team topped Iowa State 71-68 Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Four scored in double figures for the Jacks, who led virtually the entire game to improve to 2-2 on the season.

“I am very proud of our guys’ effort,” head coach Eric Henderson said. “We weren’t perfect, we got sloppy at times, but I thought our toughness was something special. We need that every time we step on the floor.”

Iowa State grabbed a 5-4 lead that the Jacks erased less than a minute later thanks to an 8-0 run. After the Cyclones crawled to within five, SDSU rattled off 12 of the next 15 points to cement its control. Baylor Scheierman’s three-pointer in the waning moments of the first half propelled the visitors to a 39-27 halftime lead.

The Jacks maintained a double-digit edge for most of the second half. Scheierman buried a 3-pointer late in the shot clock, and then Noah Freidel added a free throw, as SDSU led 65-54 with 4:14 to play. Iowa State had one last run in it, however, using a 12-2 spurt to draw within one in the final minute.

Alex Arians buried a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left, and Freidel and Charlie Easley combined to turn the Cyclones over. Scheierman secured the steal and sealed Iowa State’s fate with two more at the stripe, making Iowa State’s buzzer-beating layup inconsequential.

Freidel led SDSU in scoring with 23 points, the 10th 20-plus point game of the sophomore’s career.

Scheierman posted his first career double-double, scoring 18 points while recording career highs of 10 rebounds and four steals.

Douglas Wilson native tallied 16 points and nine rebounds, while Arians added 10 points, corralled seven boards and tied his career high with seven assists.

SDSU won the rebounding battle, 34-29, outscoring Iowa State 10-0 in second chance points. The Jacks also took away the three-point line, limiting the Cyclones to 17 percent shooting on 4-of-23 from long range.

Solomon Young scored 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting for the Cyclones (1-1).

Game Notes

The Jacks last win over a Big 12 program came on Nov. 21, 2015, when SDSU defeated TCU 76-67 in Fort Worth, Texas.

SDSU beat Iowa State for the second straight time. The Jacks won in Ames, 65-58, on Dec. 23, 2008.

Freidel has scored 20 or more points in six of his last eight games dating back to last season.

The ten starters combined for 131 of the 139 points scored in the game. SDSU and Iowa State each had four points come from reserves.

Iowa State’s only lead was 5-4, lasting for 42 seconds. The Jacks led the final 37:31 of the game.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to conclude a two-game road trip Friday night at Bradley. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill.