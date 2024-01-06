BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball led the majority of the game and held off a fourth-quarter push by Montana State Saturday to win 61-53 at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits led by 11 early in the fourth quarter before a 10-2 run brought Montana State back within three, 54-51, at the 5:14 mark. From that point, SDSU locked down on defense and held the Bobcats to just one more basket for the remainder of the game.

Madison Mathiowetz finished with 14 points and led the Jackrabbits in scoring for the third time this season. The sophomore was 5-for-12 from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers. She also grabbed six rebounds – matching her career high – dished three assists and notched two steals.

Paige Meyer added 12 points for the Jackrabbits to go with three steals and a pair of assists. Brooklyn Meyer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points while recording seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Jacks led nearly wire-to-wire. The Bobcats led 4-2 early, then a 3-pointer by Paige Meyer less than two minutes in pushed SDSU ahead for good. A triple from Jenna Hopp to end the opening period put the Jackrabbits up nine, 24-15.

That opening period proved to be the difference for SDSU. The Bobcats matched the Jackrabbits in the second period – 11-11 – and in the fourth – 14-14 – while outscoring the home team 13-12 in the third.

Madysen Vlastuin set a new career best with 10 rebounds to lead all players. Mesa Byom notched six rebounds and three blocks.

The Jackrabbits ended the contest shooting 39 percent (20-for-51) from the field and connected on seven 3-point buckets. Montana State was 37 percent (19-for-51) with three 3-pointers.

Marah Dykstra scored 14 to lead Montana State.

NOTES

South Dakota State improves to 5-1 all-time against Montana State.

The Jackrabbits’ seven 3-pointers matches their second-most in a game this season.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State returns to Summit League action next week. The Jackrabbits host St. Thomas and Denver on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, at Frost Arena.