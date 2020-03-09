Jackrabbits finish fourth at Big 12 meet

TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) – South Dakota State’s three wrestlers who reached the finals of their respective weight classes all lost by decision Sunday night at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship held at BOK Center.

As a team, the Jackrabbits wrapped up the two-day tournament with a fourth-place finish – an improvement of six spots from a year ago. SDSU finished with 94 points, finishing behind champion Oklahoma State (147.5), Iowa State (116.5) and Northern Iowa (111.5). Oklahoma State’s title was its eighth in a row.

Oklahoma State had three wrestlers win individual titles, including top-seeded 149-pounder Boo Lewallen, who downed the Jackrabbits’ Henry Pohlmeyer, 8-5. A senior from Johnston, Iowa, Pohlmeyer opened the scoring with a takedown before Lewallen countered with an escape and takedown to take the lead. The second-seeded Pohlmeyer tied the match at 5-all with an escape midway through the third period, but Lewallen quickly recorded the go-ahead takedown and closed the match with a point for riding time.

In the 184-pound final, the Jackrabbits’ Zach Carlson, seeded third, met top-seeded Taylor Lujan of Northern Iowa. Carlson knotted the match at 4-all with a minute to go in the first period, but Lujan took the lead for good with an escape later in the period and added a takedown and escape in the final two periods for an 8-6 victory.

SDSU’s third finalist, redshirt freshman Tanner Sloan, squared off against undefeated and top-seeded Noah Adams of West Virginia in the 197-pound title bout. Adams took Sloan down for the first time all tournament in the opening period, although Sloan would later get on the board with an escape. Following a scoreless second period, Adams put the match out of reach by scoring on a reversal early in the third and adding the final point in a 5-1 decision via riding time.

Adams improved to 32-0 on the season.

SDSU’s three finalists matched a program best since joining the Big 12 Conference as an affiliate member during the 2015-16 season.

UP NEXT

The three Jackrabbit finalists, along with 165-pounder Tanner Cook, have earned automatic berths for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. At-large selections will be announced Tuesday, with pairings revealed Wednesday afternoon.

COMPLETE SDSU RESULTS

125 – No. 6 Danny Vega, Jr., Tucson, Arizona (Seventh Place)

def. Jacob Svihal (Wyoming) by major dec., 8-0

lost to No. 3 Alex Mackall (Iowa State) by dec., 13-6

advanced via forfeit by Jeremy Trinh (Fresno State)

lost to No. 7 Christian Moody (Oklahoma) by dec., 7-3

def. No. 8 Joey Thomas (West Virginia) by major dec., 12-4

Vega finishes tournament with 22-10 overall record

133 – Zach Price, R-Fr. Johnston, Iowa

def. No. 5 Todd Small (Iowa State) by dec., 11-9

lost to No. 4 Anthony Madrigal (Oklahoma) by dec., 8-3

lost to Lawrence Saenz (Fresno State), by dec., 8-6

lost to No. 1 Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley), by fall 4:42

Price finishes tournament with 15-16 overall record

141 – No. 7 Clay Carlson, R-Fr., Willmar, Minn. (Sixth Place)

received opening-round bye

lost to No. 2 Ian Parker (Iowa State) by dec., 8-4

def. Kainalu Estrella (Utah Valley) by tech. fall, 16-1 [4:32]

def. No. 6 Caleb Rea (West Virginia) by fall 6:35

lost to No. 4 Dusty Hone (Oklahoma State) by dec., 4-2

lost to No. 3 Michael Blockhus (Northern Iowa) by dec., 6-5

Carlson finishes tournament with 21-16 overall record

149 – No. 2 Henry Pohlmeyer, Sr., Johnston, Iowa (Runner-Up, NCAA Qualifier)

def. Seth Hogue (West Virginia), by fall 6:09

def. No. 7 Jaden VanMaanen (North Dakota State) by dec., 4-1

def. No. 3 Max Thomsen (Northern Iowa) by dec., 1-0

lost to No. 1 Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State) by dec., 8-5

Pohlmeyer finishes tournament with 22-5 overall record

157 – No. 7 Peyton Smith, So., Kansas City, Mo.

def. Jimmy Fate (Northern Colorado) by dec., 6-2

lost to No. 2 Jared Franek (North Dakota State) by major dec., 9-0

lost to Paden Moore (Northern Iowa) by fall 5:57

Smith finishes tournament with 14-12 overall record

165 – No. 4 Tanner Cook, Fr., Ilion, N.Y. (Third Place, NCAA Qualifier)

received opening-round bye

*def. No. 5 Cole Moody (Wyoming) by dec., 12-10

def. No. 7 Adam Kemp (Fresno State) by fall 1:03

def. No. 6 Chase Straw (Iowa State) by fall 4:58

Cook ends tournament with 21-4 overall record

174 – Cade King, Fr., Owatonna, Minn.

lost to No. 2 Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma) by dec., 10-7

lost to No. 4 Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley) by dec., 2-1

King ends tournament with 9-19 overall record

184 – No. 3 Zach Carlson, Sr., Murdock, Minn. (Runner-Up, NCAA Qualifier)

received opening-round bye

def. No. 6 Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) by dec., 8-2

def. No. 7 Tate Samuelson (Wyoming) by dec., 3-2

lost to No. 1 Taylor Lujan (Northern Iowa) by dec., 8-6

Carlson ends tournament with 25-6 overall record

197 – No. 2 Tanner Sloan, R-Fr., Alburnett, Iowa (Runner-Up, NCAA Qualifier)

def. Joel Shapiro (Iowa State) by major dec., 9-0

def. No. 7 Jacob Seely (Northern Colorado) by major dec., 11-1

def. No. 3 Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) by major dec., 8-0

lost to No. 1 Noah Adams (West Virginia) by dec., 5-1

Sloan ends tournament with 21-6 overall record

285 – Blake Wolters, Jr., Pipestone, Minn. (Eighth Place)

def. No. 8 Kayne Hutchison (Air Force) by major dec., 8-0

lost to No. 1 Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley) by major dec., 11-3

def. Brandon Ngati (West Virginia) by dec., 3-1

lost to No. 4 Carter Isley (Northern Iowa) by dec., 5-3

lost to No. 7 Brandon Metz (Northern Iowa) by fall 1:44

Wolters ends tournament with 16-20 overall record

TEAM STANDINGS

Oklahoma State (3) – 147.5 Iowa State (2) – 116.5 Northern Iowa (2) – 111.5 South Dakota State – 94 North Dakota State (1) – 90.5 Oklahoma – 83 Wyoming (1) – 75.5 Northern Colorado – 72.5 Fresno State – 57 West Virginia (1) – 41 Utah Valley – 33 Air Force – 25.5

Note: Number of individual champions in parentheses

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

125: No. 1 Nick Piccininni (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 3 Alex Mackall (Iowa State), 3-1

133: No. 3 Cam Sykora (North Dakota State) dec. No. 8 Mosha Schwartz (Northern Colorado), 5-4

141: No. 2 Ian Parker (Iowa State) dec. No. 1 Dom Demas (Oklahoma), 4-2 [SV-2]

149: No. 1 Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 2 Henry Pohlmeyer (South Dakota State), 8-5

157: No. 1 David Carr (Iowa State) dec. No. 3 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State), 6-4

165: No. 1 Travis Wittlake (Oklahoma State) dec. No. 2 Andrew Fogarty (North Dakota State), 8-4

174: No. 1 Bryce Steiert (Northern Iowa) def. No. 2 Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma) by fall 5:52

184: No. 1 Taylor Lujan (Northern Iowa) dec. No. 3 Zach Carlson (South Dakota State), 8-6

197: No. 1 Noah Adams (West Virginia) dec. No. 2 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State), 5-1

285: No. 5 Brian Andrews (Wyoming) dec. No. 2 Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State), 3-2