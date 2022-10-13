BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State volleyball dropped a four-set match to Kansas City Thursday night at Frost Arena. Set scores against the Roos went 20-25, 26-28, 25-21, 21-25.

The Jackrabbits were led by double-doubles from both Crystal Burk and Raegen Reilly . Burk notched 18 kills and 13 digs in the loss while Reilly dished 45 assists and had 11 digs.

Elyse Winter and Ella Thompson chipped in eight kills apiece. Katie Van Egdom and Masa Scheierman both added six. Defensively, Jadyn Makovicka paced the Jacks with 21 digs while Sydney Andrews tallied six total blocks.

Kansas City’s Odyssey Warren led her offense with 17 kills in the contest. Peyton Van Nest and Sydney Henry gave out 30 and 25 assists, respectively, while Leah Green and Kennedy Schritenthal had 18 digs apiece.

Five straight Jackrabbit points capped off by an ace from Thompson in the opening set gave SDSU a 10-8 lead. The Roos responded with a run to go up 18-14. Reilly tallied an ace to pull SDSU back within one at 21-20 before KC finished off the set with four unanswered points.

Thompson recorded her second ace of the evening to bring set two to a 5-5 tie. At 6-all, the Jacks got one kill and one block apiece from Burk, Andrews and Winter to take a 12-6 lead. Back-to-back kills from Burk forced the Roos to use their second timeout at 20-15. SDSU looked to have taken the second set at 25-23 but Kansas City successfully challenged a no-touch call that brought the score back to a tie at 24. The Roos pulled off the comeback with three straight points to end the set, 28-26.

SDSU used both timeouts early in the third set after Kansas City took an 11-6 lead. Out of the second break the Jacks rattled off five straight points that included two Van Egdom kills and a block from Thompson, bringing the set score to 11-11. The Roos regained a 16-13 edge before an 8-0 stretch for the Jackrabbits. Burk had two kills in the run and Thompson added an ace on the way to a 21-16 advantage. Burk put down two more kills in the final push for the 25-21 win.

Four straight Kansas City attack errors in the fourth set helped the Jackrabbits to a 12-5 lead. With the Jacks ahead by five at 18-13, the Roos surged with a 12-3 run to win the set, 25-21, and take the match.

The Jackrabbits move to 10-9 on the season and 4-3 in the Summit League while Kansas City improved to 6-15 overall and 3-5 in league play.

NOTES

Crystal Burk moved into seventh place on SDSU’s career kills chart, surpassing Meridee Peterson-Rodel’s mark of 1,386 kills. Burk currently has 1,399 kills in her SDSU career.

moved into seventh place on SDSU’s career kills chart, surpassing Meridee Peterson-Rodel’s mark of 1,386 kills. Burk currently has 1,399 kills in her SDSU career. Burk has played in 443 sets in her career. She is three sets shy of moving into the top five in program history for sets played in a career (446, Minette Ridenour).

The Jackrabbits are 3-3 in four-set matches this season.

UP NEXT

SDSU hosts Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon in the Jacks’ annual breast cancer awareness match. First serve is set for 1 p.m. at Frost Arena.