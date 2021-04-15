Jackrabbits fall to Omaha in penalty kicks

OMAHA, Neb. – The second-seeded South Dakota State women’s soccer team’s 2021 spring season ended in a 3-1 penalty kick shootout to Omaha in the semifinals of the 2021 Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship Thursday evening at Caniglia Field.

The Jacks, who concluded the spring 12-0-5, played in their seventh overtime game of the season as neither team was able to strike in regulation or either overtime period. No. 3 seed Omaha (8-4-5) advances to the championship game where the Mavericks will face top-seeded Denver.

Kayla Anderson and Reagan Anderson shared the team lead in shot attempts with two. Five other Jackrabbits attempted a shot, which totaled SDSU’s shot attempts to nine (five on goal). Taylor Lock played 90 minutes of action, recording two saves on five shots faced. Jocelyn Tanner played 65 minutes and recorded three saves on nine shots faced.

Omaha wasted no time starting its attack as Avarie Howard fired a shot 31 seconds in, but Lock was there for the save. The match got off to a physical start with both teams combining for four fouls in the first 7:12.

SDSU then fired three unsuccessful shots within the eight minute mark and added one more in the 12th. Omaha’s Sophia Green took the game’s next two shots in the 31′ and 33′ while Abigail Kastens concluded the half with a shot attempt in the 40th minute as the game was scoreless at halftime.

Reagan Anderson started the second half with a shot off the crossbar in the 49′. Kayla Anderson continued the aggressiveness on an SDSU corner kick in the 52nd minute, but the drought continued for both teams.

Nothing was able to break through for the Mavericks despite recording five shot attempts over almost a nine minute span.

The Jacks made a late push in the final eight minutes of regulation with two chances to score near the goal, but the game was sent to extra time.

Eden Brooker and Sam Cullum each came up empty on shots in the final three minutes of the first overtime period as both defenses were able to hold the shutout. Two saves by Tanner late in the second overtime kept the score tied and set the stage for penalty kicks.

Omaha took the lead from the start of the shootout and never looked back as the Mavericks made three-of-four penalty kicks to win the shootout. Brooker hit the lone penalty shot for the Jacks in the second round.

Game notes