CORALVILLE, Iowa (SDSU) — South Dakota State volleyball slipped to 1-5 on the season Sunday with a three-set loss to Iowa in the final game of the Fryfest Invitational.

The Jackrabbits stayed tight to the Hawkeyes through all three sets but could not pull ahead.

SDSU hit just .171 in the match, compared to a .310 outing by Iowa. The Hawks had a 48-39 edge in kills and 5-2 advantage in blocks. SDSU tallied five aces and Iowa had two.

The Jacks were paced by 10 kills from Sylvie Zgonc , who also had five digs and an ace serve. Elyse Winter added nine kills, eight digs and an assist. Katie Van Egdom put down seven kills and had 11 digs and an ace.

Stella Winterfeld notched 13 digs to lead the Jacks’ defense. Raegen Reilly gave out all 34 SDSU assists and recorded two aces and two kills.

Caitlan Buettner led Iowa with 17 kills. Nataly Moravec added 12 kills.

Set One: Winter started the match with consecutive kills, followed by a Zgonc ace for the 3-0 lead. Two attack errors and another Winter kill made it 7-4 for SDSU before a six-point Iowa run. Zgonc recorded a kill to make it a one-point game at 12-11 and Schetnan did the same to make it 15-14. Down 20-15, SDSU put together a 5-1 stretch to again trail by one. Iowa ended the set with a 4-1 run.

Set Two: Reilly started the set with an ace but the Jacks trailed 5-2 early. Rylee Martin put down an ace of her own, followed by a Zgonc kill to tie the set at six-all. A kill by Winter and two more from Van Egdom pushed the Jacks ahead, 10-9, but the Hawkeyes regained the lead with a 7-2 run. The teams traded points until the Hawkeyes surged to win the set 25-19.

Set Three: SDSU held a 10-8 advantage in the opening set before a 7-1 run for Iowa gave the home team a 15-11 lead. Masa Scheierman and Winter notched one kill apiece to help the Jackrabbits back within one at 16-15, and Reilly put down an ace to trail by one at 22-21 before the Hawks pulled away to take the match.

NOTES

Sylvie Zgonc was named to the Fryfest Invitational all-tournament team. She averaged 3.64 kills and 2.55 digs per set on the weekend.

UP NEXT

SDSU travels to the Ole Miss Invite next weekend. The Jacks take on Alcorn State and Ole Miss Friday, then Tennessee Tech Saturday.