FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (SDSU) – The No. 9/10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks flexed their muscles late in the first half and found their rhythm to open the second half en route to a 71-56 victory over South Dakota State in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

The Jackrabbits claimed their lone lead of the game, by a 5-4 margin, following a Zeke Mayo 3-pointer with just over 16 minutes left in the first half. SDSU stuck with Arkansas throughout the first half and was down 31-27 with 2:29 on the clock following a six-point scoring run spurred by a Luke Appel field goal and back-to-back baskets by William Kyle III.

Arkansas closed out the half with momentum. The Razorbacks went on a 10-2 run and went to the break up 41-29.

SDSU’s Matt Dentlinger scored the first point of the second half on a free throw, but Arkansas scored 11 straight points to put the game out of reach. The Jacks trailed by as many as 27 in the second half but cut into the deficit late in the matchup.

