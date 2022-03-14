BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Men are back in the NCAA Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2018, as they’re making their 6th ever appearance in the Big Dance and will play Providence in the first round.

For Head Coach Eric Henderson, he was an assistant the last time the Jacks qualified and knows how special getting to this moment is, but also knows how special of a group he has.

“It sure is rewarding, I’ll tell you that much. You have to embrace it, never take it for granted. It’s so hard, especially in a one-bid league like ours. You just really, really have to embrace it. To be the head coach of this group is really special because they care about each other so much,” Henderson said.

SDSU and Providence play Thursday at 11:40 out in Buffalo, New York. That game will air on TruTV.