Jackrabbits edged by Roos in five-set thriller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – South Dakota State women’s volleyball battled until the end Monday evening, but fell short to Kansas City, 3-2 (31-29, 17-25, 25-19, 18-25, 16-18).
The Jackrabbits, who fell to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in Summit League play, hit .225 in the match compared to the Roos at .223. Additionally, State held a 12-9 advantage in blocks.
Crystal Burk recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 14 digs. Akeela Jefferson tied a career-high of 12 kills, while Hailee Blau tallied 11. Tori Thompson led the squad with a career-best seven blocks and added 11 kills. Carly Wedel dished 47 assists and tallied a career-high six blocks. Sydney Andrews and Blau added five and three blocks, respectively. Tatum Pickar recorded a career-best 30 digs for the Jackrabbits.
The teams went back and forth to start the match until a 4-0 run that included two Jefferson service aces, gave the Jackrabbits a 12-10 advantage. State had built its lead to 22-16 when the Roos scored eight unanswered points to take a 24-22 edge. The teams alternated points until a kill by Jefferson and a Kansas City attacking error gave the Jackrabbits a 31-29 first set win.
Kansas City led 11-7 in the second set as the Jacks scored four straight to tie it up at 11-11. The Roos held just a 16-15 edge, but scored seven unanswered points to pull away. The deficit was too great for the Jacks to overcome as the Roos took the second set, 25-17.
The Roos remained on top to begin the third, opening with a 5-2 advantage. Seven-straight points capped off by a kill from Burk gave SDSU a 9-5 lead. From there, Kansas City wouldn’t see another lead for the remainder of the set as a kill by Jefferson sealed the 25-19 third set win to put the Jacks ahead 2-1 in the match.
The Jackrabbits trailed just 10-9 in the fourth, but Kansas City went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead 18-11. SDSU was unable to come back from that point as the Roos tied the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.
The team traded a series of runs until SDSU led 12-10. The score reached a tie on four occasions before it sat at 16-all. A kill and service ace sealed the win by a score of 18-16 in the final set.
Game Notes
- South Dakota State is now 11-10 all-time against Kansas City
- As a team, the Jackrabbits recorded a season-high 12 blocks
- State tallied five blocks in the fifth set alone
- Pickar, Thompson and Wedel all recorded career-highs
- Burk recorded the 16th double-double of her career
- SDSU went to five sets for the first time this season
Up Next
South Dakota State will return home to host South Dakota, Sunday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. and Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m.