Jackrabbits edged by Roos in five-set thriller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – South Dakota State women’s volleyball battled until the end Monday evening, but fell short to Kansas City, 3-2 (31-29, 17-25, 25-19, 18-25, 16-18).

The Jackrabbits, who fell to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in Summit League play, hit .225 in the match compared to the Roos at .223. Additionally, State held a 12-9 advantage in blocks.

Crystal Burk recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 14 digs. Akeela Jefferson tied a career-high of 12 kills, while Hailee Blau tallied 11. Tori Thompson led the squad with a career-best seven blocks and added 11 kills. Carly Wedel dished 47 assists and tallied a career-high six blocks. Sydney Andrews and Blau added five and three blocks, respectively. Tatum Pickar recorded a career-best 30 digs for the Jackrabbits.

The teams went back and forth to start the match until a 4-0 run that included two Jefferson service aces, gave the Jackrabbits a 12-10 advantage. State had built its lead to 22-16 when the Roos scored eight unanswered points to take a 24-22 edge. The teams alternated points until a kill by Jefferson and a Kansas City attacking error gave the Jackrabbits a 31-29 first set win.

Kansas City led 11-7 in the second set as the Jacks scored four straight to tie it up at 11-11. The Roos held just a 16-15 edge, but scored seven unanswered points to pull away. The deficit was too great for the Jacks to overcome as the Roos took the second set, 25-17.

The Roos remained on top to begin the third, opening with a 5-2 advantage. Seven-straight points capped off by a kill from Burk gave SDSU a 9-5 lead. From there, Kansas City wouldn’t see another lead for the remainder of the set as a kill by Jefferson sealed the 25-19 third set win to put the Jacks ahead 2-1 in the match.

The Jackrabbits trailed just 10-9 in the fourth, but Kansas City went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead 18-11. SDSU was unable to come back from that point as the Roos tied the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.

The team traded a series of runs until SDSU led 12-10. The score reached a tie on four occasions before it sat at 16-all. A kill and service ace sealed the win by a score of 18-16 in the final set.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 11-10 all-time against Kansas City

As a team, the Jackrabbits recorded a season-high 12 blocks

State tallied five blocks in the fifth set alone

Pickar, Thompson and Wedel all recorded career-highs

Burk recorded the 16th double-double of her career

SDSU went to five sets for the first time this season

Up Next

South Dakota State will return home to host South Dakota, Sunday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. and Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m.