Jackrabbits cruise past Concordia St. Paul

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team wrapped up its exhibition season Tuesday night with a convincing 71-46 win over Concordia St. Paul.

SDSU raced out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to 10 turnovers by Concordia, eight of which were the result of Jackrabbit steals. The Jackrabbits extended their lead to 33-13 at the halftime break.

The Jackrabbits went 32 percent from the field in the first half while holding the Golden Bears to 20 percent.

Concordia came out of halftime and scored more points in the third quarter than in the entire first half. Both teams put up 18 points in the third frame. The Jacks outscored the Bears 20-15 in the final quarter for the 25-point win.

SDSU had a 16-13 advantage in points off turnovers and a 13-11 edge in steals.

The Jackrabbits will officially open the 2021-22 season Tuesday against Green Bay. Tip at Frost is set for 6 p.m.